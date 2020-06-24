1029 Spanish Needle Trail

Amenities
You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 3-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower and big WI closet. Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Northwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping. Community club house, pool, playground, dog park and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Must prove salary of 3x rent.