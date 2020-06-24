All apartments in Fort Worth
1029 Spanish Needle Trail

1029 Spanish Needle Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Spanish Needle Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 3-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower and big WI closet. Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Northwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping. Community club house, pool, playground, dog park and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Must prove salary of 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have any available units?
1029 Spanish Needle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have?
Some of 1029 Spanish Needle Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Spanish Needle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Spanish Needle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Spanish Needle Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail offers parking.
Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail has a pool.
Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have accessible units?
No, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Spanish Needle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Spanish Needle Trail has units with dishwashers.

