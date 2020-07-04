All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:56 PM

10261 Aurora Drive

10261 Aurora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10261 Aurora Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Blue Haze

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large porcelain tile in entry, dinging room and kitchen. Newer carpet. Very good condition. One car detached garage and fenced yard. Close enough to walk to elementary. Easy access to freeway. Come see this charming duplex today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10261 Aurora Drive have any available units?
10261 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10261 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 10261 Aurora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10261 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10261 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10261 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10261 Aurora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10261 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10261 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 10261 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10261 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10261 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 10261 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10261 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 10261 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10261 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10261 Aurora Drive has units with dishwashers.

