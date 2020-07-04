1025 Terrace View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Vista West
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious home in great neighborhood. Walking distance to community pool. Kitchen opens up to den with high ceiligs. Black and stainless steel applicances. Master suite is separate from other bedrooms. Deck in backyard. Great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
