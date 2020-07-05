1025 Fort Apache Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly sought after Sendera Ranch. Open floor plan with laminate wood floors and like new carpet. GREAT curb appeal with front porch, perfect on cool Summer mornings. Fresh exterior paint. Highly rated Northwest ISD.