1025 Fort Apache Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Sendera Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly sought after Sendera Ranch. Open floor plan with laminate wood floors and like new carpet. GREAT curb appeal with front porch, perfect on cool Summer mornings. Fresh exterior paint. Highly rated Northwest ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Fort Apache Drive have any available units?
1025 Fort Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Fort Apache Drive have?
Some of 1025 Fort Apache Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Fort Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Fort Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.