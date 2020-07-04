Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:41 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10241 Brea Canyon Road
10241 Brea Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10241 Brea Canyon Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage conveniently located just North of I-30 and just West of 820. Refrigerator included. Zoned for Waverly Park Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have any available units?
10241 Brea Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have?
Some of 10241 Brea Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10241 Brea Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10241 Brea Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10241 Brea Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 10241 Brea Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10241 Brea Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10241 Brea Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 10241 Brea Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10241 Brea Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10241 Brea Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10241 Brea Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
