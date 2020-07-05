10233 Eureka Springs Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Chapel Creek
Amenities
Open concept with large living, corner fireplace, Texas size kitchen, wood look floors, private master with exquisite master bath, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, walk in closet, separate utility room, large fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
