10224 Holly Grove Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.