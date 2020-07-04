All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 9 2019

10224 Holly Grove Drive

10224 Holly Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10224 Holly Grove Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with a storage unit! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have any available units?
10224 Holly Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10224 Holly Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10224 Holly Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10224 Holly Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10224 Holly Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10224 Holly Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10224 Holly Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 10224 Holly Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 10224 Holly Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10224 Holly Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10224 Holly Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10224 Holly Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

