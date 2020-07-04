All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:42 AM

10220 Maria Drive

10220 Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Maria Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Traditional style home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage located within walking distance of Blue Haze Elementary. This home has new HVAC, new floors, and new paint throughout. One small pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Maria Drive have any available units?
10220 Maria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10220 Maria Drive have?
Some of 10220 Maria Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Maria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Maria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10220 Maria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10220 Maria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10220 Maria Drive offers parking.
Does 10220 Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Maria Drive have a pool?
No, 10220 Maria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 10220 Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Maria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

