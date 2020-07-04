Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10216 Pack Saddle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10216 Pack Saddle Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:49 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10216 Pack Saddle Court
10216 Pack Saddle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10216 Pack Saddle Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with brand new wood floors! Large living room with fireplace!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have any available units?
10216 Pack Saddle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 10216 Pack Saddle Court currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Pack Saddle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Pack Saddle Court pet-friendly?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court offer parking?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not offer parking.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have a pool?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not have a pool.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have accessible units?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 Pack Saddle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 Pack Saddle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
