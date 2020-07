Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW HOUSE!! BE THE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT. WATERSBEND SUBDIVISION. NORTHWEST ISD!!! WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL. ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSET, STUDY THAT COULD ALSO BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOMS. SEPARATE SHOWER AND DUAL SINK IN MASTER BATH. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SMART HOME WITH ACCESS TO CONTROL AC SETTINGS FROM YOUR PHONE. COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, PARK, PLAYGROUND.