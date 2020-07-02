All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:03 AM

1020 Fox River Lane

1020 Fox River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Fox River Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cobblestone

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Fox River Lane have any available units?
1020 Fox River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Fox River Lane have?
Some of 1020 Fox River Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Fox River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Fox River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Fox River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Fox River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1020 Fox River Lane offer parking?
No, 1020 Fox River Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Fox River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Fox River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Fox River Lane have a pool?
No, 1020 Fox River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Fox River Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Fox River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Fox River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Fox River Lane has units with dishwashers.

