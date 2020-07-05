All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:50 AM

1017 Trinidad Drive

1017 Trinidad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Trinidad Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Trinidad Drive have any available units?
1017 Trinidad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Trinidad Drive have?
Some of 1017 Trinidad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Trinidad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Trinidad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Trinidad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Trinidad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1017 Trinidad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Trinidad Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Trinidad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Trinidad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Trinidad Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Trinidad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Trinidad Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Trinidad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Trinidad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Trinidad Drive has units with dishwashers.

