Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:10 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10129 Chapel Ridge Drive
10129 Chapel Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10129 Chapel Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former model home. Walk-in pantry is the size of a regular bedroom. Island in kitchen. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in all the rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have any available units?
10129 Chapel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10129 Chapel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
