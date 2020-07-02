10124 Sourwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Vista Meadows. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, 2" blinds, large walk in master closet & separate tub & shower with double vanity. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.