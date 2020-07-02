All apartments in Fort Worth
10124 Sourwood Drive

10124 Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10124 Sourwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Vista Meadows. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, 2" blinds, large walk in master closet & separate tub & shower with double vanity. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have any available units?
10124 Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10124 Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10124 Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10124 Sourwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10124 Sourwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10124 Sourwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10124 Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10124 Sourwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10124 Sourwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10124 Sourwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

