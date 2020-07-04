All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10117 Pack Saddle Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10117 Pack Saddle Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10117 Pack Saddle Trail

10117 Pack Saddle Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10117 Pack Saddle Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lease and Take $250 Off Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,122 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4578645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have any available units?
10117 Pack Saddle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10117 Pack Saddle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Pack Saddle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Pack Saddle Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail offer parking?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have a pool?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have accessible units?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 Pack Saddle Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 Pack Saddle Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University