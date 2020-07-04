10105 Sourwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Vista Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN JUST REPAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED MASTER HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB FIREPLACE SPRINKLER SYSTEM GARAGE DOOR OPENER TENANT PAYS HOA FEE OF 25.00 PER MONTH. ONE SMALL PET CASE BY CASE. NO PUPPIES OR AGRESSIVE BREEDS. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18 TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS AND ROOM SIZES AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING SYSTEM REPLACED IN 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
