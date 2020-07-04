All apartments in Fort Worth
10105 Sourwood Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:11 AM

10105 Sourwood Drive

10105 Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Sourwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN JUST REPAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED MASTER HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB FIREPLACE SPRINKLER SYSTEM GARAGE DOOR OPENER TENANT PAYS HOA FEE OF 25.00 PER MONTH.
ONE SMALL PET CASE BY CASE. NO PUPPIES OR AGRESSIVE BREEDS. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18 TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS AND ROOM SIZES AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING SYSTEM REPLACED IN 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Sourwood Drive have any available units?
10105 Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Sourwood Drive have?
Some of 10105 Sourwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10105 Sourwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10105 Sourwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10105 Sourwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10105 Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Sourwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10105 Sourwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10105 Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10105 Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 Sourwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

