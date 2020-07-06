All apartments in Fort Worth
101 Linden Ln

101 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

101 Linden Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with fireplace with the original wood floors. House has been updated with granite countertops and carpeting . Close to downtown and the Historic District.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE2304754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Linden Ln have any available units?
101 Linden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Linden Ln have?
Some of 101 Linden Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Linden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
101 Linden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Linden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 101 Linden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 101 Linden Ln offer parking?
No, 101 Linden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 101 Linden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Linden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Linden Ln have a pool?
No, 101 Linden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 101 Linden Ln have accessible units?
No, 101 Linden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Linden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Linden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

