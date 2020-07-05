Rent Calculator
1009 Olivewood Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:07 PM
1009 Olivewood Lane
1009 Olivewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1009 Olivewood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in Burleson ISD. Beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout home. Carpet in all bedrooms. Nice kitchen appliances. Covered patio and fenced back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have any available units?
1009 Olivewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1009 Olivewood Lane have?
Some of 1009 Olivewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1009 Olivewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Olivewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Olivewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Olivewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
