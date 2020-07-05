All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1009 Olivewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1009 Olivewood Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:07 PM

1009 Olivewood Lane

1009 Olivewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1009 Olivewood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in Burleson ISD. Beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout home. Carpet in all bedrooms. Nice kitchen appliances. Covered patio and fenced back yard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have any available units?
1009 Olivewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Olivewood Lane have?
Some of 1009 Olivewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Olivewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Olivewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Olivewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Olivewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Olivewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Olivewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University