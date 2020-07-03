All apartments in Fort Worth
1005 Mckavett Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Mckavett Drive

1005 Mckavett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Mckavett Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Mckavett Drive have any available units?
1005 Mckavett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Mckavett Drive have?
Some of 1005 Mckavett Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Mckavett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Mckavett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Mckavett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Mckavett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1005 Mckavett Drive offer parking?
No, 1005 Mckavett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Mckavett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Mckavett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Mckavett Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Mckavett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Mckavett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Mckavett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Mckavett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Mckavett Drive has units with dishwashers.

