10032 Tule Lake Road
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:14 PM

10032 Tule Lake Road

10032 Tule Lake Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10032 Tule Lake Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lease or for Sale.Seller is motivated and ready to sell this Spectacular 2017 Build in Like New Condition!! Why wait for a new build when this home is ready for you!!Open the door to be wowed with high ceilings and a banister over looking the foyer! A small hallway leads you to an open living area adjacent to the kitchen!! The Kitchen in this home is a must see! It is definitely on trend with the contemporary farmhouse look! This L Shaped kitchen has beautiful grey Cabinetry and modern hardware that compliment the Light grey subway tile backsplash laid in a herringbone pattern! The bathrooms are also on trend with the same cabinetry!!! One more surprise a media room!!! ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES WAITING ON YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 Tule Lake Road have any available units?
10032 Tule Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10032 Tule Lake Road have?
Some of 10032 Tule Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 Tule Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
10032 Tule Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 Tule Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 10032 Tule Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10032 Tule Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 10032 Tule Lake Road offers parking.
Does 10032 Tule Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 Tule Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 Tule Lake Road have a pool?
No, 10032 Tule Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 10032 Tule Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 10032 Tule Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 Tule Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10032 Tule Lake Road has units with dishwashers.

