10032 Tule Lake Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room microwave

Lease or for Sale.Seller is motivated and ready to sell this Spectacular 2017 Build in Like New Condition!! Why wait for a new build when this home is ready for you!!Open the door to be wowed with high ceilings and a banister over looking the foyer! A small hallway leads you to an open living area adjacent to the kitchen!! The Kitchen in this home is a must see! It is definitely on trend with the contemporary farmhouse look! This L Shaped kitchen has beautiful grey Cabinetry and modern hardware that compliment the Light grey subway tile backsplash laid in a herringbone pattern! The bathrooms are also on trend with the same cabinetry!!! One more surprise a media room!!! ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES WAITING ON YOU!