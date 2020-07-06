10032 Tule Lake Road

10032 Tule Lake Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Quail Grove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lease or for Sale.Seller is motivated and ready to sell this Spectacular 2017 Build in Like New Condition!! Why wait for a new build when this home is ready for you!!Open the door to be wowed with high ceilings and a banister over looking the foyer! A small hallway leads you to an open living area adjacent to the kitchen!! The Kitchen in this home is a must see! It is definitely on trend with the contemporary farmhouse look! This L Shaped kitchen has beautiful grey Cabinetry and modern hardware that compliment the Light grey subway tile backsplash laid in a herringbone pattern! The bathrooms are also on trend with the same cabinetry!!! One more surprise a media room!!! ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES WAITING ON YOU!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
