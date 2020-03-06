1000 Salt Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Freshly updated home. Located next to greenbelt, very private. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout. Home still in process of completing the updates. Plenty of space to work and home school if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
