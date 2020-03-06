All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1000 Salt Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1000 Salt Creek Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:35 AM

1000 Salt Creek Trail

1000 Salt Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Salt Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated home. Located next to greenbelt, very private. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout. Home still in process of completing the updates. Plenty of space to work and home school if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have any available units?
1000 Salt Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have?
Some of 1000 Salt Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Salt Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Salt Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Salt Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Salt Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Salt Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Salt Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 1000 Salt Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 1000 Salt Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Salt Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Salt Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University