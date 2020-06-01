Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
1000 Fort Apache Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1000 Fort Apache Drive
1000 Fort Apache Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 Fort Apache Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have any available units?
1000 Fort Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have?
Some of 1000 Fort Apache Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 Fort Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Fort Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Fort Apache Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Fort Apache Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Fort Apache Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Fort Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Fort Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Fort Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Fort Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Fort Apache Drive has units with dishwashers.
