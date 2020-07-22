All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 9306 Denbridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
9306 Denbridge Dr.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

9306 Denbridge Dr.

9306 Denbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9306 Denbridge Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean 3 bedrooms with 2 baths with monthly rent of $1300. Close to school, Grocery Store , Hwy 6 and Westpart. Text 281 753 9009 for any question.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have any available units?
9306 Denbridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
Is 9306 Denbridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Denbridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Denbridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd
Arcola, TX 77545
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd
Richmond, TX 77469
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine