Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
9306 Denbridge Dr.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9306 Denbridge Dr.
9306 Denbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9306 Denbridge Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77083
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean 3 bedrooms with 2 baths with monthly rent of $1300. Close to school, Grocery Store , Hwy 6 and Westpart. Text 281 753 9009 for any question.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have any available units?
9306 Denbridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Bend County, TX
.
Is 9306 Denbridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Denbridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Denbridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Denbridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Denbridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9306 Denbridge Dr. has units with air conditioning.
