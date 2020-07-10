9110 Bonbrook Bend Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 1 1/2 story home in Bonbrook Plantation. Newly installed flooring includes wood-look tile and neutral carpet. Fresh neutral paint. Stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets in the kitchen, which is open to the dining room and spacious den. Gas log fireplace in the corner of the den. Spacious master suite include dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower in the master bath, along with a very spacious walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms at the front of the house are separated by a full bath. Utility room is inside the house. HUGE game room upstairs provides lots of room to play or just relax, or make it your man cave or craft room. Nice back yard includes a concrete patio... Perfect for your backyard BBQ with friends or family. Come see this beautiful home today! You're going to love it!!