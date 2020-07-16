All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

29831 Bellous River Lane

29831 Bellous River Lane · (281) 220-2100
Location

29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2205 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors. Incredible island kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded glass tile back-splash, crisp white cabinets, SS appliances, & large pantry. The spacious family room with a wall of stacked windows & patio door, is open to the kitchen. This home has a great layout for entertaining. Master retreat with plush carpet, huge wall of windows, a raised tray ceiling with a ceiling fan & light, & beautiful ensuite bath & large walk-in closet. Master bath w/extended vanity with 2 sinks, a colossal walk-in shower with frameless glass & gorgeous tile work, a linen closet, & a private water closet. Great covered patio w/room for everyone. Wonderful amenities include: fitness center, pool & splash pad, parks & playgrounds. Easy access to I10. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have any available units?
29831 Bellous River Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29831 Bellous River Lane have?
Some of 29831 Bellous River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29831 Bellous River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29831 Bellous River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29831 Bellous River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29831 Bellous River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29831 Bellous River Lane offers parking.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29831 Bellous River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29831 Bellous River Lane has a pool.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 29831 Bellous River Lane has accessible units.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29831 Bellous River Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29831 Bellous River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29831 Bellous River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
