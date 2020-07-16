29831 Bellous River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors. Incredible island kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded glass tile back-splash, crisp white cabinets, SS appliances, & large pantry. The spacious family room with a wall of stacked windows & patio door, is open to the kitchen. This home has a great layout for entertaining. Master retreat with plush carpet, huge wall of windows, a raised tray ceiling with a ceiling fan & light, & beautiful ensuite bath & large walk-in closet. Master bath w/extended vanity with 2 sinks, a colossal walk-in shower with frameless glass & gorgeous tile work, a linen closet, & a private water closet. Great covered patio w/room for everyone. Wonderful amenities include: fitness center, pool & splash pad, parks & playgrounds. Easy access to I10. Call today!