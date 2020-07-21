Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 18827 Oakland Manor Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
18827 Oakland Manor Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18827 Oakland Manor Ln
18827 Oakland Manor Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18827 Oakland Manor Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Amenities
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Grand rotunda foyer. Open kitchen and breakfast area. Optional corner fireplace at Family room. Flex room that can be optional 4th bedroom or study off rotunda. Large master walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have any available units?
18827 Oakland Manor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Bend County, TX
.
Is 18827 Oakland Manor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18827 Oakland Manor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18827 Oakland Manor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County
.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln offer parking?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not offer parking.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have a pool?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have accessible units?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18827 Oakland Manor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 18827 Oakland Manor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd
Richmond, TX 77407
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Springfield
1511 5th St
Missouri City, TX 77489
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way
Richmond, TX 77406
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard
Richmond, TX 77407
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Alvin, TX
Wharton, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Richmond, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Manvel, TX
Angleton, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Richwood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Clute, TX
Bellville, TX
Bay City, TX
Freeport, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine