1742 Ryon Falls Drive

Don't miss your chance to live in the beautiful community of Veranda! This amazing Lennar Stone Twin Villas Birch "F" Plan Townhome includes 3 bedrooms/2 full baths/1 half bath with large 2 car garage. This home is a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart home featuring integrated automation and voice control with Amazon Alexa. Wrought Iron Fence with gated entry opens to the front porch and the beautiful glass door with ring doorbell. Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, 42" Designer Cabinets and Faucet with large pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances - FRIDGE INCLUDED. Master bedroom has an extra-large walk-in closet, ensuite with double sinks, an oversized walk-in shower. Loads of storage including upstairs large hallway closet & under the stairs storage. Upstairs laundry, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! 2'' Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Irrigation System & Large Backyard. Front landscaping included. Pets are approved on a case by case basis. Move in available August 1st! Call Today!