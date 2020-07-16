All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

1742 Ryon Falls Drive

1742 Ryon Falls Dr · (713) 320-7552
Location

1742 Ryon Falls Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77469

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1553 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Don't miss your chance to live in the beautiful community of Veranda! This amazing Lennar Stone Twin Villas Birch "F" Plan Townhome includes 3 bedrooms/2 full baths/1 half bath with large 2 car garage. This home is a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart home featuring integrated automation and voice control with Amazon Alexa. Wrought Iron Fence with gated entry opens to the front porch and the beautiful glass door with ring doorbell. Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, 42" Designer Cabinets and Faucet with large pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances - FRIDGE INCLUDED. Master bedroom has an extra-large walk-in closet, ensuite with double sinks, an oversized walk-in shower. Loads of storage including upstairs large hallway closet & under the stairs storage. Upstairs laundry, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! 2'' Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Irrigation System & Large Backyard. Front landscaping included. Pets are approved on a case by case basis. Move in available August 1st! Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have any available units?
1742 Ryon Falls Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have?
Some of 1742 Ryon Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Ryon Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Ryon Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Ryon Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Ryon Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Ryon Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
