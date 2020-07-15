All apartments in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County, TX
17150 Cory Cornel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17150 Cory Cornel

17150 Cory Cornell Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17150 Cory Cornell Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Lakemont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Amazing single story home offers 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and formal dining area. Split floor plan with view from kitchen to breakfast area and a spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17150 Cory Cornel have any available units?
17150 Cory Cornel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
Is 17150 Cory Cornel currently offering any rent specials?
17150 Cory Cornel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17150 Cory Cornel pet-friendly?
Yes, 17150 Cory Cornel is pet friendly.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel offer parking?
Yes, 17150 Cory Cornel offers parking.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17150 Cory Cornel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel have a pool?
No, 17150 Cory Cornel does not have a pool.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel have accessible units?
No, 17150 Cory Cornel does not have accessible units.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel have units with dishwashers?
No, 17150 Cory Cornel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17150 Cory Cornel have units with air conditioning?
No, 17150 Cory Cornel does not have units with air conditioning.
