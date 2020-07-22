All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:21 PM

17142 Hailey Harbor Drive

17142 Hailey Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17142 Hailey Harbor Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Lakemont

pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Albright Plan is a cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 story home, with master and second bedroom located upstairs. This home provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have any available units?
17142 Hailey Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
Is 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17142 Hailey Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17142 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
