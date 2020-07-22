17142 Hailey Harbor Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The Albright Plan is a cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 story home, with master and second bedroom located upstairs. This home provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.