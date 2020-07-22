All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:50 AM

17118 Hailey Harbor Drive

17118 Hailey Harbor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17118 Hailey Harbor Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Lakemont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have any available units?
17118 Hailey Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have?
Some of 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17118 Hailey Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17118 Hailey Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
