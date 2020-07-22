All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:00 PM

17115 Andrew Nook Lane

17115 Andrew Nook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17115 Andrew Nook Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Lakemont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
17115 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
Is 17115 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17115 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17115 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17115 Andrew Nook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17115 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

