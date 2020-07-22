All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

17111 Andrew Nook Lane

17111 Andrew Nook Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17111 Andrew Nook Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Lakemont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
17111 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have?
Some of 17111 Andrew Nook Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17111 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17111 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
