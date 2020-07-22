All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 123 Big Thicket Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
123 Big Thicket Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:24 AM

123 Big Thicket Drive

123 Big Thicket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

123 Big Thicket Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77469

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,285 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4934549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have any available units?
123 Big Thicket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 123 Big Thicket Drive have?
Some of 123 Big Thicket Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Big Thicket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Big Thicket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Big Thicket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Big Thicket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Big Thicket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Big Thicket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have a pool?
Yes, 123 Big Thicket Drive has a pool.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Big Thicket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Big Thicket Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Big Thicket Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Big Thicket Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd
Richmond, TX 77407
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77459
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle
Richmond, TX 77469
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine