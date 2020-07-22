11726 Rastello Lane

Amenities
Stunning Stone Front Elevation! Cul De Sac Lot! Grand Entry W/2 Story Sweeping Iron Stairway! French Glass Panel Doors opens to your 2 Story high Study! Formal Dining! Grand 2 Story Family Rm W/High Ceilings, Plant Ledges, & Tile Floors flows into Dining Area & Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counters, Huge Eat In Working Station Island, Stainless Steel Double Ovens, Built In Gas Range, Microwave Oven, Tall Beautiful Cabinets, Tumble Stone Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Side By Side Refrigerator! Master Down W/Luxurious Master Bathrm With His & Her Private Vanity, Deep Garden Tub, Huge Shower & Walk In Closet! Guest Bedrm Down & Full Bathrm! Laundry Rm W/Washer & Dryer! Upstairs Working Station Area, 3 Guest Bedrm, Full Bathroom, Guest Suite W/Private Bathrm! Covered Patio & Sprinkler System! Walking & Jogging Trails, Scenic Lakes with catch & release fishing, Club House W/Workout Facility, Amazing Pool, Jr Olympic Pool, Splash pad, Tennis & Volleyball Courts! Outstanding Schools! No Flooding