11726 Rastello Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool guest suite tennis court volleyball court

Stunning Stone Front Elevation! Cul De Sac Lot! Grand Entry W/2 Story Sweeping Iron Stairway! French Glass Panel Doors opens to your 2 Story high Study! Formal Dining! Grand 2 Story Family Rm W/High Ceilings, Plant Ledges, & Tile Floors flows into Dining Area & Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counters, Huge Eat In Working Station Island, Stainless Steel Double Ovens, Built In Gas Range, Microwave Oven, Tall Beautiful Cabinets, Tumble Stone Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Side By Side Refrigerator! Master Down W/Luxurious Master Bathrm With His & Her Private Vanity, Deep Garden Tub, Huge Shower & Walk In Closet! Guest Bedrm Down & Full Bathrm! Laundry Rm W/Washer & Dryer! Upstairs Working Station Area, 3 Guest Bedrm, Full Bathroom, Guest Suite W/Private Bathrm! Covered Patio & Sprinkler System! Walking & Jogging Trails, Scenic Lakes with catch & release fishing, Club House W/Workout Facility, Amazing Pool, Jr Olympic Pool, Splash pad, Tennis & Volleyball Courts! Outstanding Schools! No Flooding