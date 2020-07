Amenities

New lease home that is available for immediate move in. Brand new and also energy efficient that will save money on your utility bills. Open kitchen has clear sight lines to the family room that offers views of the whole home. Gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, and a walk in pantry. Home features tray ceilings, 2-car garage, walk in master closets. ALso zoned to Lamar Consolidated ISD, which is one of the best school districts in the surrounding areas.