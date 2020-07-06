All apartments in Forney
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

9400 Smoke Tree Drive

9400 Smoke Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Smoke Tree Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Two Years New House, Open kitchen 3619 sqft HH contemporary 6.4.3 plus study home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more then 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have any available units?
9400 Smoke Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have?
Some of 9400 Smoke Tree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Smoke Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Smoke Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Smoke Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Smoke Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Smoke Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

