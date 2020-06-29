9300 Bald Cypress Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Brand New open kitchen HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award winning nationally recognized schools from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds