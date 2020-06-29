All apartments in Forney
9300 Bald Cypress Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

9300 Bald Cypress Street

9300 Bald Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Bald Cypress St, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New open kitchen HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award winning nationally recognized schools from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have any available units?
9300 Bald Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have?
Some of 9300 Bald Cypress Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Bald Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Bald Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Bald Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 9300 Bald Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Bald Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Bald Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have a pool?
Yes, 9300 Bald Cypress Street has a pool.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 9300 Bald Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Bald Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Bald Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 Bald Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
