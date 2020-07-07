All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:20 PM

708 Redbud

708 Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Redbud Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Forney! - Great home with a great price! Located in a quite neighborhood. Huge backyard with mature trees. A must see!

(RLNE4796136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Redbud have any available units?
708 Redbud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 708 Redbud currently offering any rent specials?
708 Redbud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Redbud pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Redbud is pet friendly.
Does 708 Redbud offer parking?
No, 708 Redbud does not offer parking.
Does 708 Redbud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Redbud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Redbud have a pool?
No, 708 Redbud does not have a pool.
Does 708 Redbud have accessible units?
No, 708 Redbud does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Redbud have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Redbud does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Redbud have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Redbud does not have units with air conditioning.

