Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 616 Fox.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
616 Fox
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 Fox
616 Fox Gln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
616 Fox Gln, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Fox have any available units?
616 Fox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 616 Fox have?
Some of 616 Fox's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Fox currently offering any rent specials?
616 Fox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Fox pet-friendly?
No, 616 Fox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 616 Fox offer parking?
Yes, 616 Fox offers parking.
Does 616 Fox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Fox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Fox have a pool?
No, 616 Fox does not have a pool.
Does 616 Fox have accessible units?
No, 616 Fox does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Fox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Fox has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Fox have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Fox does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Similar Pages
Forney 1 Bedrooms
Forney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with Gym
Forney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Athens, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Fairview, TX
Ennis, TX
Aubrey, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Commerce, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District