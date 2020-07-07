All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 616 Fox.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
616 Fox
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 Fox

616 Fox Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 Fox Gln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Fox have any available units?
616 Fox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 616 Fox have?
Some of 616 Fox's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Fox currently offering any rent specials?
616 Fox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Fox pet-friendly?
No, 616 Fox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 616 Fox offer parking?
Yes, 616 Fox offers parking.
Does 616 Fox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Fox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Fox have a pool?
No, 616 Fox does not have a pool.
Does 616 Fox have accessible units?
No, 616 Fox does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Fox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Fox has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Fox have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Fox does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District