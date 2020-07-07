All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Fox Glen Drive

Location

601 Fox Glen Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom, two and one-half bath, wide open living, kitchen area. Three bedrooms upstairs. On large corner lot. Easy access to Hwy 80 into Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have any available units?
601 Fox Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 601 Fox Glen Drive have?
Some of 601 Fox Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Fox Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Fox Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Fox Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Fox Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Fox Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Fox Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Fox Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Fox Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Fox Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Fox Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Fox Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

