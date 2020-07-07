All apartments in Forney
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

520 Tumbleweed Drive

520 Tumbleweed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Tumbleweed Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have any available units?
520 Tumbleweed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have?
Some of 520 Tumbleweed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Tumbleweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Tumbleweed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Tumbleweed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Tumbleweed Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Tumbleweed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

