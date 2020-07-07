Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 512 Southlake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
512 Southlake Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Southlake Dr
512 Southlake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
512 Southlake Drive, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with backyard for kids and dogs. In Forney school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Southlake Dr have any available units?
512 Southlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 512 Southlake Dr have?
Some of 512 Southlake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Southlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
512 Southlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Southlake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 512 Southlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr offers parking.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have a pool?
No, 512 Southlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 512 Southlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Similar Pages
Forney 1 Bedrooms
Forney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with Gym
Forney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Athens, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Fairview, TX
Ennis, TX
Aubrey, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Commerce, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District