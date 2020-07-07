All apartments in Forney
512 Southlake Dr

512 Southlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

512 Southlake Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with backyard for kids and dogs. In Forney school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Southlake Dr have any available units?
512 Southlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 512 Southlake Dr have?
Some of 512 Southlake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Southlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
512 Southlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Southlake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 512 Southlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr offers parking.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have a pool?
No, 512 Southlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 512 Southlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Southlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 Southlake Dr has units with air conditioning.

