Forney, TX
507 Olive Trail
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:00 PM

507 Olive Trail

507 Olive Trail · No Longer Available
Location

507 Olive Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Olive Trail have any available units?
507 Olive Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 507 Olive Trail have?
Some of 507 Olive Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Olive Trail currently offering any rent specials?
507 Olive Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Olive Trail pet-friendly?
No, 507 Olive Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 507 Olive Trail offer parking?
Yes, 507 Olive Trail offers parking.
Does 507 Olive Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Olive Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Olive Trail have a pool?
No, 507 Olive Trail does not have a pool.
Does 507 Olive Trail have accessible units?
No, 507 Olive Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Olive Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Olive Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Olive Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Olive Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

