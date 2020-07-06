All apartments in Forney
Forney, TX
505 Rosewood Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

505 Rosewood Lane

505 Rosewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

505 Rosewood Lane, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,048 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5800091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Rosewood Lane have any available units?
505 Rosewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 505 Rosewood Lane have?
Some of 505 Rosewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Rosewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
505 Rosewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Rosewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 505 Rosewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 505 Rosewood Lane offers parking.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Rosewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 505 Rosewood Lane has a pool.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 505 Rosewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Rosewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Rosewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Rosewood Lane has units with air conditioning.

