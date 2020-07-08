All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 413 Magnolia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
413 Magnolia Dr
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:30 AM

413 Magnolia Dr

413 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Magnolia Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Forney! - Make this your new home! Tons of living and bedroom space and deck in backyard. Call to view today!

(RLNE4875423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Magnolia Dr have any available units?
413 Magnolia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 413 Magnolia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
413 Magnolia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Magnolia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Magnolia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr offer parking?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr have a pool?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr have accessible units?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Magnolia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Magnolia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District