Lovely single-story brand mew 4-bed, 2-bath home with a 2 car garage in Windmill Farms for rent! Open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Brand new fridge. Move in ready and do not miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4124 Perch Street have any available units?
4124 Perch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 4124 Perch Street have?
Some of 4124 Perch Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Perch Street currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Perch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.