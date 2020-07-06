All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 4124 Perch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
4124 Perch Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM

4124 Perch Street

4124 Perch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4124 Perch Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single-story brand mew 4-bed, 2-bath home with a 2 car garage in Windmill Farms for rent! Open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Brand new fridge. Move in ready and do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Perch Street have any available units?
4124 Perch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 4124 Perch Street have?
Some of 4124 Perch Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Perch Street currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Perch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Perch Street pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Perch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 4124 Perch Street offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Perch Street offers parking.
Does 4124 Perch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Perch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Perch Street have a pool?
No, 4124 Perch Street does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Perch Street have accessible units?
No, 4124 Perch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Perch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Perch Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Perch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Perch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District