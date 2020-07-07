412 Carl C Senter Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom home in Forney ISD. Huge living and dining combo with floor to ceiling fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with breakfast area opens up to second living and breakfast areas. Master with dbl sinks and linen closet. Covered patio with shed. Pets are case by case.