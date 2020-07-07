Fantastic 3 bedroom home in Forney ISD. Huge living and dining combo with floor to ceiling fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with breakfast area opens up to second living and breakfast areas. Master with dbl sinks and linen closet. Covered patio with shed. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have any available units?
412 Carl C Senter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 412 Carl C Senter Street have?
Some of 412 Carl C Senter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Carl C Senter Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Carl C Senter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Carl C Senter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street offers parking.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have a pool?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
