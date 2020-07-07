All apartments in Forney
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:57 AM

412 Carl C Senter Street

412 Carl C Senter Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 Carl C Senter Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Fantastic 3 bedroom home in Forney ISD. Huge living and dining combo with floor to ceiling fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with breakfast area opens up to second living and breakfast areas. Master with dbl sinks and linen closet. Covered patio with shed. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have any available units?
412 Carl C Senter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 412 Carl C Senter Street have?
Some of 412 Carl C Senter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Carl C Senter Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Carl C Senter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Carl C Senter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street offers parking.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have a pool?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Carl C Senter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Carl C Senter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Carl C Senter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

