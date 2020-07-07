All apartments in Forney
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

409 Meadow

409 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

409 Meadow Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. Not ready to Move NOW? No Problem, pre-lease your home for 2017 Our homes our built with our residents in mind! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Meadow have any available units?
409 Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 409 Meadow have?
Some of 409 Meadow's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
409 Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 409 Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 409 Meadow offers parking.
Does 409 Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Meadow have a pool?
No, 409 Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 409 Meadow have accessible units?
No, 409 Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

