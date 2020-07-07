4 Estate Lane 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 2017 2/1 Mobile Home For Rent $650 - Property Id: 168630



2017 2/1 Mobile Home for rent in the new Main Street Estates development in Yantis, TX. 5 minutes from Lake Fork, 10 minutes from Wal-mart in Sulphur Springs.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lawncare.



Electricity Deposit $100. Tenants will be invoiced and billed monthly for electricity usage. Electricity payment will be due with rent payment.



Family Friendly Mobile Home Park. Yantis ISD



CH/A, washer dryer hook ups, , refrigerator, oven/stove top, microwave, tub/shower, walk in shower, Built in dresser drawers.



Small Pets under 10 pounds. 2 pet maximum per household. $250 pet deposit per pet. No outdoor pets. No dangerous breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherds etc.)



$45 mandatory online application fee through turbotenant

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168630p

