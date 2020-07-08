381 Meadow Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. Our homes our built with our residents in mind! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult, submit yours today! No section 8 or housing assistance accepted.